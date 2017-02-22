BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 4.7 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 9.8 pct
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 6.5 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 4.4 pct
* SSEC +0.4 pct, CSI300 +0.3 pct, HSI -0.8 pct
* CNY official close 6.881 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 +0.1 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +1.2 pct
SHANGHAI, Feb 22 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* China focused on economic stability ahead of Party Congress this year - Xinhua
* China calls for "reasonable" local government bond issuance in 2017
* China revises food, drug safety targets for 2020
* China's top coal miners push for Beijing to cut output again -sources
* China's Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange to impose limits on some contracts, clients
* CME Group sees Chinese hedge funds, state-owned firms driving Asia growth Data due:
* China Jan house prices
Company moves:
In focus
* EXCLUSIVE-China's Sinochem may sell 40 pct stake in Brazil's Peregrino oilfield -sources
* Wanda's Dick Clark deal shaky, but not yet dead -sources
* Baosteel's share trade to resume after merger with Wuhan Steel
* China-Brunei JV starts running Brunei's container terminal - Xinhua
Earnings/Performance
* Kweichow Moutai expects Q1 net profit to rise 15.9 percent y/y
* Guangdong Haid Group's prelim 2016 net profit up 12.5 pct y/y
* Qingdao Hanhe Cable's prelim 2016 net profit up 22.0 pct y/y
* Beijing Sinnet Technology's prelim 2016 net profit rises 195.1 pct y/y
* Beijing Sanju Environmental Protection's prelim 2016 profit rises 97.1 pct y/y
* Sansteel Minguang returns to net profit of 922.5 mln yuan in 2016
* China Enterprise returns to profit in 2016, withdraws delisting warning
* Shanghai 2345 Network's prelim 2016 net profit rises 52.2 pct y/y
Equity changes/IPOs
* Shenzhen Kedali Industry's IPO 3,764.4 times oversubscribed in online tranche M&A
* Wangsu Science & Technology's unit in deal to buy stake in KDDI's CDNetworks
* Gansu Gangtai makes non-binding bid for European jewellery retailer
* Netposa Technologies plans to buy RFID solution provider
* HNA Group's logistics unit acquires Haiyue's controlling stake for 2.65 bln yuan Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Beijing Orient Landscape & Environment's consortium wins ppp project
* Shanghai Construction's unit wins land auction for 1.1 bln yuan
* Shanghai Feilo Acoustics to set up industry fund with Bank of Guiyang (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago