* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 4.7 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 9.8 pct

* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 6.5 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 4.4 pct

* SSEC +0.4 pct, CSI300 +0.3 pct, HSI -0.8 pct

* CNY official close 6.881 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 +0.1 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +1.2 pct

SHANGHAI, Feb 22 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China focused on economic stability ahead of Party Congress this year - Xinhua

* China calls for "reasonable" local government bond issuance in 2017

* China revises food, drug safety targets for 2020

* China's top coal miners push for Beijing to cut output again -sources

* China's Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange to impose limits on some contracts, clients

* CME Group sees Chinese hedge funds, state-owned firms driving Asia growth Data due:

* China Jan house prices

Company moves:

In focus

* EXCLUSIVE-China's Sinochem may sell 40 pct stake in Brazil's Peregrino oilfield -sources

* Wanda's Dick Clark deal shaky, but not yet dead -sources

* Baosteel's share trade to resume after merger with Wuhan Steel

* China-Brunei JV starts running Brunei's container terminal - Xinhua

Earnings/Performance

* Kweichow Moutai expects Q1 net profit to rise 15.9 percent y/y

* Guangdong Haid Group's prelim 2016 net profit up 12.5 pct y/y

* Qingdao Hanhe Cable's prelim 2016 net profit up 22.0 pct y/y

* Beijing Sinnet Technology's prelim 2016 net profit rises 195.1 pct y/y

* Beijing Sanju Environmental Protection's prelim 2016 profit rises 97.1 pct y/y

* Sansteel Minguang returns to net profit of 922.5 mln yuan in 2016

* China Enterprise returns to profit in 2016, withdraws delisting warning

* Shanghai 2345 Network's prelim 2016 net profit rises 52.2 pct y/y

Equity changes/IPOs

* Shenzhen Kedali Industry's IPO 3,764.4 times oversubscribed in online tranche M&A

* Wangsu Science & Technology's unit in deal to buy stake in KDDI's CDNetworks

* Gansu Gangtai makes non-binding bid for European jewellery retailer

* Netposa Technologies plans to buy RFID solution provider

* HNA Group's logistics unit acquires Haiyue's controlling stake for 2.65 bln yuan Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Beijing Orient Landscape & Environment's consortium wins ppp project

* Shanghai Construction's unit wins land auction for 1.1 bln yuan

* Shanghai Feilo Acoustics to set up industry fund with Bank of Guiyang (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)