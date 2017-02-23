* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* SSEC +0.2 pct, CSI300 +0.2 pct, HSI +0.9 pct

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 3.3 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 43 pct

* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 6.1 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 5.2 pct

* CNY official close 6.8781 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 +0.1 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.8 pct

SHANGHAI, Feb 23 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China's regulators to create asset management supervisory framework

* China's insurance regulator says to further tighten regulation on insurers' equity/stock investment, crack down on their short-term speculative investment

* China to speed up steel output cuts to curb winter pollution

* China may open iron ore contract to foreign investors this year

* China's Zhengzhou exchange to adjust trading margins, limits for hard wheat Company moves:

In focus

* EXCLUSIVE-China state firm in preliminary deal to buy Chevron's Bangladesh gas fields -oil executives

* Telstra sells remaining stake in Autohome to Ping An Insurance Group

Earnings/Performance

* Maanshan Dingtai Rare Earth & New Materials' prelim 2016 profit rises 279.7 pct

* First Tractor expects 2016 net profit to increase by 40-70 pct

* Beijing Oriental Yuhong Waterproof Technology's prelim 2016 profit up 44.8 pct y/y

* Holitech Technology's prelim 2016 net profit surges 302.4 pct y/y

* Shijiazhuang Yiling Pharma's prelim 2016 net profit rises 26 pct y/y

* Jiangsu Zhangjiagang Rural Commercial Bank's prelim 2016 net profit rises 2.4 pct y/y

* Bluedon Information Security Technologies 2016 preliminary net profit up 173.0 percent y/y

Equity changes/IPOs

* Shenzhen Megmeet Electrical's IPO 3,405.55 times oversubscribed in online tranche

* Zhejiang Three Stars New Materials' IPO 8,707.9 times oversubscribed in online tranche M&A/Asset restructuring

* China Shipbuilding Industry has no further plan to inject assets to CEC Corecast

* Zhongyuan Union Cell & Gene Engineering plans to acquire genetic research firm Trading halt/resumption

* Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology's share trade to halt from Feb 23

* Shaanxi International Trust's share trade to resume on Feb 23 Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* China Railway Construction wins subway projects worth 6.5 bln yuan

* Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor signs JV deal, boosts units' capital

* Liaoning SG Automotive plans to sell unit for 1.18 bln yuan (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)