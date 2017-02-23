US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* SSEC +0.2 pct, CSI300 +0.2 pct, HSI +0.9 pct
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 3.3 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 43 pct
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 6.1 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 5.2 pct
* CNY official close 6.8781 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 +0.1 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.8 pct
SHANGHAI, Feb 23 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* China's regulators to create asset management supervisory framework
* China's insurance regulator says to further tighten regulation on insurers' equity/stock investment, crack down on their short-term speculative investment
* China to speed up steel output cuts to curb winter pollution
* China may open iron ore contract to foreign investors this year
* China's Zhengzhou exchange to adjust trading margins, limits for hard wheat Company moves:
In focus
* EXCLUSIVE-China state firm in preliminary deal to buy Chevron's Bangladesh gas fields -oil executives
* Telstra sells remaining stake in Autohome to Ping An Insurance Group
Earnings/Performance
* Maanshan Dingtai Rare Earth & New Materials' prelim 2016 profit rises 279.7 pct
* First Tractor expects 2016 net profit to increase by 40-70 pct
* Beijing Oriental Yuhong Waterproof Technology's prelim 2016 profit up 44.8 pct y/y
* Holitech Technology's prelim 2016 net profit surges 302.4 pct y/y
* Shijiazhuang Yiling Pharma's prelim 2016 net profit rises 26 pct y/y
* Jiangsu Zhangjiagang Rural Commercial Bank's prelim 2016 net profit rises 2.4 pct y/y
* Bluedon Information Security Technologies 2016 preliminary net profit up 173.0 percent y/y
Equity changes/IPOs
* Shenzhen Megmeet Electrical's IPO 3,405.55 times oversubscribed in online tranche
* Zhejiang Three Stars New Materials' IPO 8,707.9 times oversubscribed in online tranche M&A/Asset restructuring
* China Shipbuilding Industry has no further plan to inject assets to CEC Corecast
* Zhongyuan Union Cell & Gene Engineering plans to acquire genetic research firm Trading halt/resumption
* Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology's share trade to halt from Feb 23
* Shaanxi International Trust's share trade to resume on Feb 23 Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* China Railway Construction wins subway projects worth 6.5 bln yuan
* Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor signs JV deal, boosts units' capital
* Liaoning SG Automotive plans to sell unit for 1.18 bln yuan (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)