* SSEC +0.2 pct, CSI300 +0.3 pct, HSI +1.3 pct

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 6.2 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 18.4 pct

* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 6.1 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 3 pct

* CNY official close 6.8851 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 +0.5 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +2.3 pct

SHANGHAI, April 26 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China's politburo says will maintain prudent monetary policy -Xinhua

* China to boost non-fossil fuel use to 20 pct by 2030 - state planner

* Beijing will boost coal stockpiles ahead of summer -state planner

* Rising wind power growth to be led by China over next five years Data:

* China's new illegal fundraising topped $36 billion last year

* China banking sector's total assets up 14.1 pct y/y at end-Mar - regulator

* Overseas entities held $120.6 bln of China bonds at end-March - c.bank

* China's net-gold imports via Hong Kong more than doubles in March

Company moves: (Unless otherwise specified, pct change is for y/Y)

2016 results

* Minmetals Capital's 2016 profit down 8.2 pct

* Yanjing Brewery's 2016 net profit down 46.9 pct

* Bank of Beijing's net profit up in Q1 and 2016, plans private placement

* China Shipbuilding returns to profit in 2016, Q1 net profit up 31 pct Q1/H1 2017 results

* China Citic Bank's Q1 net profit up 1.7 pct

* Bank of Hangzhou's Q1 net profit up 7.8 pct

* Chalco Q1 net profit up 2,068.7 pct

* Maanshan Iron & Steel swings to profit in Q1

* Huaneng Power's Q1 net profit down 87 pct

* CNPC Capital's Q1 profit up, 2016 net profit down

* Haitian Flavouring and Food's Q1 net profit up 20.65 pct

* Hangzhou Robam Appliances' Q1 net profit up 54.3 pct

* Lens Technology's Q1 net profit up 33.7 pct

* Anhui Conch Cement Q1 net profit up 86.4 pct

* Luxshare Precision Industry's Q1 net profit up 51.2 pct

* Shenzhen Overseas Chinese Town's Q1 net profit up 26 pct

* Shenzhen Sunway Communication's Q1 net profit up 180 pct

* Huayu Automobile's Q1 net profit up 7.1 pct

* Zhejiang Dahua Technology's Q1 net profit up 33.3 pct

* Guoxuan Hi-tech's Q1 net profit down 34 pct

* Shenzhen O-film Tech sees H1 2017 net profit up 50-80 pct

* China Communications Construction's Q1 contracts up 40.25 pct

Equity changes/IPOs

* Beijing Sanju Environmental to raise up to 4.8 bln yuan in share placement M&A

* Goertek completes acquisition of 10.1 pct stake in Kopin Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Yanzhou Coal Mining updates on legal proceedings (Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Sam Holmes)