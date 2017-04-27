* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* SSEC +0.2 pct, CSI300 +0.1 pct, HSI +0.5 pct

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 3.2 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 21.8 pct

* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 5.6 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 4.2 pct

* CNY official close 6.8927 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 +0.1 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -0.7 pct

SHANGHAI, April 27 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* EXCLUSIVE-China seeks to cement globalisation credentials at Silk Road summit

* China's President Xi calls for efforts to maintain financial security - Xinhua

* PREVIEW-China factory sector expansion seen slowing in April

* China's Q1 industrial profits grew more than 20 pct - People's Daily

* China's biggest property markets still hot, prices may rebound if curbs lifted-People's Daily

* Haunted by 2016, China's utilities ready for coal buying spree

* China considers raising tariffs on sugar imports - sources

Company moves: (Unless otherwise specified, pct change is for y/y)

In focus

* China's Xian housing authority halts sales of developer Vanke

* China Minsheng Banking's Q1 profit up 3.6 pct

* Bank of Jiangsu's Q1 profit up 11.2 pct

* Shanghai Pudong Development Bank's Q1 profit up 3.9 pct

* Gree Electric Appliances' 2016 profit up 23.05 pct

* Leshi Internet Information's Q1 profit up 8.8 pct

* S.F. Holding's Q1 profit up 13.8 pct

* Changan Automobile's Q1 profit down 10.2 pct

Earnings/Performance

* China National Nuclear Power's profit up in Q1 after 2016 rise

* Shandong Gold's Q1 profit up 60.2 pct

* Beijing Shougang swings back to black in Q1

* Beijing Originwater Technology's Q1 profit up 554.3 pct

* Jiangling Motors' Q1 profit down 44.7 pct

* Goertek's Q1 profit up 51.6 pct

* Zoomlion returns to profit in Q1

* Fuyao Glass Q1 profit up 18.8 pct

* Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Q1 profit up 18.4 pct

* Shanghai Lujiazui Q1 profit up 27.6 pct

* GRG Banking Equipment's Q1 profit up 47.8 pct

* China State Construction Engineering's Q1 profit up 11 pct

Equity changes/IPOs

* Huayi Brothers Media's chairman boosts stake

* Anhui Conch Cement sold stakes in Qingsong Building Materials, Xinli Finance, Jidong Cement

* Zhejiang Ausun Pharmaceutical's IPO 7,560.6 times oversubscribed

* Shanghai Moons' Electric's IPO 5,240.6 times oversubscribed M&A

* Power Construction Corp of China's 2016 profit up, to acquire stake in Italy's Geodata Trading halt/resumption

* Yunnan Baiyao's shares to resume trading on April 27 Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* BBMG Q1 profit up 192.4 pct, to launch asset securitisation plan worth up to 3.0 bln yuan (Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Sam Holmes)