* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* SSEC +0.4 pct, CSI300 +0.1 pct, HSI +0.5 pct

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 1.8 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 24.8 pct

* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 5.2 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 2.8 pct

* CNY official close 6.8965 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 +0.2 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +1.0 pct

SHANGHAI, April 28 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China to push yuan internationalization, free trade - c.bank official

* China sets deadline for refiners to apply for oil import permits

* China March services trade deficit widens to $22.1 bln - FX regulator

Company moves: (Unless otherwise specified, pct change is for y/y)

In focus

* Buying overseas, Chinese conglomerates leverage offshore assets for financing

* Didi seeks $6 bln funding, to become China's second-most valuable private firm

* BP sells stake in China petrochemical venture to Sinopec for $1.7 bn

* China Life Q1 profit rises 17 pct on strong premium growth

* Ping An Insurance posts 11 pct rise in first-quarter net profit

* China Construction Bank Q1 net profit rises 3 pct

* China Vanke's Q1 net profit down 16.5 pct, sees growth for full year

* CRRC Corp Q1 net profit down 42 pct

* Sinopec Q1 profit up 168.7 pct

* Air China profit drops in first quarter as oil rises, yuan weakens

* Shandong Molong says CSRC investigation still in progress

2016 results

* Focus Media net profit up in Q1 after 2016 rise

* TCL's net profit down in 2016, up in Q1

* New Century Cruise's net profit up in 2016, Q1

* Unisplendour's net profit up 696.8 pct in Q1 after 2016 rise

* Hesteel's net profit up sharply in Q1, 2016

Q1 results

* Great Wall Motor Q1 net profit down 18.4 pct

* Wanda Cinema Line's Q1 net profit up 2.3 pct

* GF Securities' Q1 net profit up 18.4 pct

* Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Q1 profit up 16.3 pct

* Shuanghui Investment & Development's Q1 net profit down 18.2 pct

* Shaanxi Coal swings back to black in 2016, Q1

* China Coal Energy returns to profit in Q1

* Wuliangye Q1 net profit up 23.8 pct

* Yanghe Brewery's Q1 net profit up 11.7 pct

* Tsingtao Brewery Q1 net profit up 8.5 pct

* Shanghai International Airport's Q1 net profit up 23.5 pct

* Financial Street's Q1 net profit down 31.0 pct

* China International Marine Containers' Q1 net profit up 24.2 pct

* Shandong Cheming Paper's Q1 net profit up 74.7 pct

* Weifu High-Technology's Q1 net profit up 59.2 pct

Equity changes/IPOs

* Aier Eye Hospital adjusts private placement, to raise up to 2.15 bln yuan

* Lock-up period for TCL's 124.55 mln shares to end on May 2 M&A

* Beijing Xinwei, Spacecom acquisition talks remain frozen Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Beijing Xinwei, Spacecom acquisition talks remain frozen Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* China State Construction Engineering new contracts totalled 31 bln yuan