* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* (From last session on Friday) SSEC +0.1 pct, CSI300 -0.2 pct, HSI -0.3 pct

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 6.1 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 14.3 pct

* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 7.5 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 3.3 pct

* CNY official close 6.897 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 -0.2 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.5 pct

SHANGHAI, May 2 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China April manufacturing growth slows faster than expected

* China housing boom drives bulldozer demand - for now

* China leverage rising at "alarming pace" - cbank official

* China's oil stockpiling in H1 2016 slows on tank shortage

* China's insurance regulator vows to improve conduct

* China's securities regulator approved on Friday 10 IPOs to raise up to 5.8 bln yuan Data:

* China c.bank FX derivatives' short position falls to $12.09 bln at end-March

* China QFII quota rises to $90.76 bln at end-April - FX regulator

* China end-March crude oil stocks hit 4-yr low, products stocks fall

* China's migrant workers fall in number as economy slows

Company moves: (Unless otherwise specified, pct change is for y/y)

In focus

* For China's Big Five banks, margins slide, but hopes rise on bad debts

* China SAIC Motor's profit up 4 pct, sales growth slows on tax rollback

* Green car sales hit by China subsidy cut, denting Buffett-backed BYD

* China CITIC Securities Q1 net profit climbs 40 pct

Earnings/Performance

* Gree Electric Appliances' Q1 net profit up 27.05 pct

* Midea Group's Q1 net profit up 11.4 pct

* Suning Commerce returns to net profit in Q1

* New China Life Insurance Q1 net profit down 8 pct

* China Shenhua Energy Q1 net profit up 165.6 pct

* China Railway Construction Q1 net profit up 12 pct

* China Railway Group Ltd Q1 net profit up 15.3 pct

* Metallurgical Corporation Of China Q1 net profit up 5.6 pct

* Guangzhou Automobile Q1 net profit up 98.7 pct

* China Southern Airlines Q1 net profit down 42.44 pct

* China International Travel Service's net profit up in Q1, 2016

* Guotai Junan Securities' Q1 net profit up 7.9 pct

* Shanghai RAAS Q1 net profit down 28.9 pct

* Shanghai International Port's Q1 net profit down 6.4 pct

* Zhoushan Port's Q1 net profit up 3.1 pct

* Jiangsu Expressway's Q1 net profit up 13.6 pct

* China Yangtze Power's net profit up in Q1 after 2016 rise

* SDIC Power's Q1 net profit down 25.1 pct

* Dongxu Optoelectronic Technology's Q1 net profit up 12.95 pct

* Angang Steel returns to net profit in Q1 M&A

* Jiangxi Copper's Q1 net profit more than doubles, to acquire stake in gold firm Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Xinjiang Goldwind secures investment from Berkshire Hathaway Energy and Citi

* Xinjiang Goldwind secures investment from Berkshire Hathaway Energy and Citi

* China Railway Construction's units win contract, to boost JV's capital