* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* SSEC -0.3 pct, CSI300 -0.4 pct

* Connects closed on Wednesday for Holiday in Hong Kong

* CNY official close 6.8985 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 -0.3 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -0.7 pct

SHANGHAI, May 4 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China to step up crackdown on illegal forex deals in 2017

* China to further regulate local government debt issuance and financing

* China insurance sector's premium income rises 32 pct in Q1 Data due:

* China Caixin services PMI

Company moves:

In focus

* In rare public spat, China insurer Anbang locks horns with leading business journal

* Chinese conglomerate HNA takes top stake in Deutsche Bank

* China firms lift stake in Australia's Santos

Earnings/Performance

* China Vanke posts contract sales for April, January-April

Equity changes/IPOs

* BOE Technology buys back A-shares and B-shares

* Liaoning Cheng Da cuts share issue size to 4 bln yuan

* Jiangsu Provincial Agricultural Reclamation's Shanghai IPO 2,896.80 times oversubscribed M&A

* Wangsu Science & Technology to buy 70 pct stake in CDN-VIDEO LLC for 430.5 mln roubles

* Hangzhou Great Star Industrial to buy Arrow Fastener for $125 mln from Masco Corp

Trading halts

* Beibu Gulf Port's share trade to halt pending regulatory review of restructuring plan Regulation

* Pangang Group Vanadium Titanium's listing to be suspended after three straight years of losses Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Shanghai RAAS Blood Products unit sells Hubei-based pharma firm for 238 mln yuan

* Shenyang Machine Tool in deal with China Construction Bank worth 10 bln yuan

* Shanghai Environment wins garbage incineration project worth 456.8 mln yuan (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)