* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* SSEC -0.8 pct, CSI300 -0.7 pct, HSI -0.8 pct

* Shanghai->HK daily quota used 22.8 pct

* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 4.4 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 3.5 pct

* CNY official close 6.9026 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 -0.2 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.3 pct

SHANGHAI, May 8 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* PREVIEW-China April data to show solid growth, but high debt poses risks

* China stresses "steady" planning for new economic zone

* China stresses security needed for new Silk Road initiative

* China forex chief says no intention of competitive currency devaluation

* EXCLUSIVE-China seeks up to 85 percent stake in strategic port in Myanmar

* Corporate China braces for credit crunch as onshore bond issuance shrinks

* China opens bond connect scheme applications to market makers - sources

* China's money rates hover at high levels for the week, ease on Friday

* China insurance regulator says holes should be plugged

* China's insurance regulator bans Anbang Life for 3 months

* HKEX to unveil mainland commodity trading platform this week

* China's Dalian exchange seeks regulatory go-ahead for hog futures Data:

* China's April FX reserves rise, beating market expectations

* China gold reserves unchanged at end-April

* China securities regulator approved on Friday 10 IPOs to raise up to 4.6 bln yuan

Company moves: (Unless otherwise specified, pct change is for y/y)

In focus

* ChemChina clinches landmark $43 bln takeover of Syngenta

* China's Geely Group to take 30 pct stake in Denmark's Saxo Bank

Earnings/Performance

* China Merchants Securities' April net profit down 48.4 pct

* GF Securities April net profit up 9.5 pct

* Citic Securities down 52.1 pct

* SAIC Motor's vehicle sales up 5.9 pct in April

* Anhui Jianghuai Automobile's Jan-Apr vehicle sales down 15.8 pct

* Poly Real Estate contract sales up 30.6 pct in April

* Gemdale's April contract sales up 23.8 pct

* Guangzhou Baiyun Airport's passenger, mail and cargo throughputs up in April

Equity changes/IPOs

* Baosteel's controlling shareholder plans to issue convertible bonds

* Oriental Pearl Media's controlling shareholder to boost stake within 12 months

* Gem to raise up to 2.95 bln yuan in new share private placement proposal M&A

* Shanghai Electric receives approval on matters related to asset reorganization Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* BBMG's unit wins land auction for 1.2 bln yuan in Ningbo

* China Southern Airlines updates on authorisation for provision of guarantees (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)