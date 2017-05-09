* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* SSEC -0.8 pct, CSI300 -0.7 pct, HSI +0.4 pct
* Shanghai->HK daily quota used 20 pct
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 6.8 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 0.4 pct
* CNY official close 6.905 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 +0.0 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +1.1 pct
SHANGHAI, May 9 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy
announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
* China's April trade growth slows as commodities, electronics demand cools
* As China's battle with leverage begins to bite, risk bites back
* China brokerages urged to underwrite more local govt debt-sources
* Chinese bank payment networks surge as Western lenders cut ties - study
Data:
* China preliminary Q1 current account surplus $19 bln - FX regulator
Company moves: (Unless otherwise specified, pct change is for y/y)
In focus
* Shell, PetroChina joint unit to study gas expansion in Australia
* Hong Kong orders halt in trading of China Huishan Dairy shares
* China Sichuan Coal Industry faces uncertainty paying medium-term notes - FX trading
platform
Earnings/Performance
* Great Wall Motor Jan-Apr vehicle sales up 4.6 pct
* Chongqing Changan Automobile's Apr vehicle sales down 28 pct
* Beijing Capital's Jan-Apr contract sales up 20.1 pct
* Universal Scientific Industrial's Apr consolidated revenue up 17.4 pct
Equity changes/IPOs
* Oceanwide's controlling shareholder boosts stake
* Muyuan Foods to raise up to 3.15 bln yuan in private placement of preference
shares
* Guiyang Xintian Pharmaceutical's IPO 8,110.4 times oversubscribed in online
tranche
M&A
* YTO Express to acquire stake in On Time Logistics
* Zhonghong to acquire stake in tour operator Abercrombie & Kent Group of
Companies
Regulation
* Nanjing Putian Telecommunications' listing to be suspended from May 11
* Chongqing Jianfeng Chemical's listing to be suspended from May 11
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Chalco plans industry fund worth 2 bln yuan with partner
* China Fortune Land obtains land sites in China, Vietnam, to acquire property
assets
* Power Construction Corp of China and units plan projects
