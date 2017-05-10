* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* SSEC +0.1 pct, CSI300 -0.2 pct, HSI +1.0 pct
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 8.8 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 15.2 pct
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 8.8 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 3.8 pct
* CNY official close 6.9075 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 -0.1 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +1.9 pct
SHANGHAI, May 10 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy
announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
* EU asks China to meet its globalisation promises with greater market access
* Germany welcomes Chinese investment in financial firms
* China's c.bank to focus on impact of non-bank financial institutions - working paper
* China's securities regulator launches inspection on brokerages' fund business-sources
* Chinese property buyers lead foreign investors in Australia - report
* China's leading steel city orders new crackdown on smog
Data due:
* China Apr inflation data
* China Apr money and lending data
Company moves: (Unless otherwise specified, pct change is for y/y)
In focus
* China Poly Group transfers coal assets to ChinaCoal
* Malaysia woos China's Wanda after Bandar Malaysia deal collapse -sources
Earnings/Performance
* Wanda Cinema Jan-April box office revenue at 3.1 billion yuan, up 13.1 percent
* China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone's April contract sales up 38.6 pct
* Tianjin FAW Xiali Automobile's vehicle sales down 57.3 pct
* Beibu Gulf Port's cargo, passenger throughputs up in April
Equity changes/IPOs
* Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical updates on stake boost by controlling
shareholder
* GEM's shareholders plan to add up to 2 pct stake within six months
* Shenzhen MinDe Electronics Technology's IPO 7,852.0 times oversubscribed
* Shanghai Baolong Automotive's IPO 8,170.85 times oversubscribed
M&A
* Western Mining to bid for stake in Zijin Mining's unit, to sell stake in
non-ferrous unit
Regulation
* Founder Securities reprimanded, warned and fined by securities regulator
* Southwest Securities reprimanded, fined by regulator on Anshan Heavy Duty's
restructuring
* Meinian Onehealth Healthcare's unit fined by ministry of commerce
Trading halt/resumption
* Hunan Er-Kang Pharmaceutical's share trade to halt pending announcement
* Insigma Technology's shares to resume trade on May 10
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Chongqing Iron & Steel updates on material litigation
(Compiled by Luoyan Liu)