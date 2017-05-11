BRIEF-Capital First to consider private placement of NCDs
* Says to consider private placement of non-convertible securities in nature of debentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* SSEC -0.9 pct, CSI300 -0.4 pct, HSI +0.5 pct
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 8.8 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 29.2 pct
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 8.7 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 2.3 pct
* CNY official close 6.9012 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 +0.4 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.6 pct
SHANGHAI, May 11 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* China's factory prices slow further as manufacturing, commodities cool
* China data delay leaves FSB in the dark on riskiest shadow banking assets
* Ambition to meet reality as China gathers world for Silk Road summit
* China says Silk Road plan is not tied to presidency
* China's regulator will strengthen supervision of overseas investments - cabinet
* China commercial banks' NPL ratio 1.74 pct at end-March - regulator
* China authorities, power firms discuss curbing low-quality coal imports
* China coal mines forced to plant trees, seal facilities in new green rules Data due:
* April vehicle sales data by China Association of Automobile Manufacturers
Company moves:
In focus
* HNA won't submit bid for Germany's HSH Nordbank - Handelsblatt
* Chinese group Inner Mongolia Yili to bid for Danone's Stonyfield
* Ocean Fortune Investment unloads H-shares of China Everbright Bank
* Baoshan Steel cuts main steel product prices for June delivery
Earnings/Performance
* Daqin Railway's April cargo throughput up 32.4 pct y/y
Equity changes
* Jiangsu Bicon Pharma's owner bought more company shares between May 4-10
* Nuode Investment's controlling shareholder to increase stake further
* Kangmei Pharma's controlling shareholder, vice chairwoman to increase stakes IPOs
* Tiansheng Pharmaceuticals' IPO 3,217.09 times oversubscribed in online tranche
* Fujian Apex Software's Shanghai IPO 9,234.82 times oversubscribed in online tranche M&A
* Regulator rejects Beibu Gulf Port's asset acquisition proposal Trading halt/resumption
* Searainbow's shares to halt trade pending review of unusual price movements
* Guizhou Xinbang Pharma's shares to resume trade after changes in controlling shareholder Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* BBMG's unit wins three property projects for a combined 732.3 mln yuan
* Greenland acquires two property projects for 1.7 bln yuan in April
* Risesun Real Estate's units win bids for three land sites for 1.8 bln yuan (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)
* Says to consider private placement of non-convertible securities in nature of debentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says to consider acquisition of further 49% stake in unit Diamond Crucible Company from Terrassen Holding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: