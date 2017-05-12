* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* SSEC +0.3 pct, CSI300 +0.6 pct, HSI +0.4 pct

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 10.8 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 24.4 pct

* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 7.4 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 2.1 pct

* CNY official close 6.9025 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 +0.7 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.2 pct

SHANGHAI, May 12 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China, Africa trade, investment 'off to a flying start' in 2017

* 'Ice age' looms for China's outbound investment - study

* MEDIA-China checks with banks on interest rates amid liquidity tightening fears

* China April vehicle sales notch steepest fall in 20-months on tax hike

* China developers to issue interbank bonds to avoid exchange hurdles

* China cuts retail gasoline, diesel prices - state planner

* China's Hebei province admits more lapses in pollution, overcapacity fight Data due:

* China mainland FDI

Company moves:

Earnings/Performance

* Ningbo Joyson Electronic sees H1 net profit up 150-180 pct y/y

* Power Construction Corp of China's Jan-Apr new contracts up 18.4 pct y/y

* Jiangxi Ganyue Expressway's April toll revenue down 1.5 pct y/y

* China National Chemical Engineering's new contracts total 29 bln yuan as of end-April

Equity changes/IPOs

* Zijin Mining approved to issue up to 1.53 bln A shares

* Shanghai Fosun Pharma's controlling shareholder boosts stake in H-shares

* Lock-up period for Zhongtai Chemical's 305.1 mln shares to end on May 16

* Lock-up period for Youzu Interactive's 547.4 mln shares to end on May 17

* Suzhou Crystal Clear Chemical's Shenzhen IPO 3,877.2 times oversubscribed in online tranche M&A/Asset restructuring

* Shanghai Shenda gets US anti-monopoly authorities' approval to acquire Luxembourg firm IAC's assets

* Restructuring plan of Fushun Special Steel's parent still in discussion

Trading halt/resumption

* AVIC Electromechanical Systems' share trade to halt pending asset acquisition

* China Avionics Systems' shares to halt trade pending announcement Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Western Region Gold unit says gold mine accident

* Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction Group wins land auctions for 884 mln yuan

* China Wuyi receives road contract worth about 612 mln yuan in Ethiopia (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)