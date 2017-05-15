BRIEF-RBI says interest rate on FRB 2020 for HY June 21 to Dec 20 is 6.39 pct p.a
* RBI announces rate of interest on floating rate bonds, 2020
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* SSEC +0.7 pct, CSI300 +0.9 pct, HSI +0.1 pct
* Shanghai->HK daily quota used 22.5 pct
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 5.2 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 2.6 pct
* CNY official close 6.8993 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 +1.6 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.5 pct
SHANGHAI, May 15 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* China pledges $124 bln for new Silk Road as champion of globalisation
* China central bank to maintain policy ensuring necessary liquidity
* China able to keep its financial markets stable, Premier Li says
* U.S., China agree to first trade steps under 100-day plan
* China-led AIIB approves seven new members ahead of new Silk Road summit
* Chinese provinces gear up for more infrastructure investment on Belt and Road push
* China's Zhejiang province to make it tougher to issue bonds
* China paying attention to loans to small, medium-sized property developers - regulator
* China's vow to review U.S. GMO crops may speed seed sales
* China to complete Russia oil, gas pipeline sections by end-2018 -vice governor Data:
* China's April loans growth highlights debt challenge
* China's bank wealth management products total 30 trln yuan by end-April - regulator Data due:
* China mainland activity indicators
Company moves:
In focus
* Even with trade pact, U.S. payment networks uncertain on China operations
* BOCOM International prices HK IPO near bottom, raising $230 mln
* SoftBank investing $5 bln in China ride hailing firm Didi Chuxing
* China's Great Wall Motor eyes N.America plant, says policy doubts remain
* ZTE to provide IT solutions for luxury property project in Bulgaria
Earnings/Performance
* Ping An Insurance Jan-Apr accumulated gross premium income for life insurance business up 40 pct y/y
* New China Life Jan-Apr accumulated gross premium income down 20 pct y/y
* Metallurgical Corp of China's newly signed contracts up 17.5 pct y/y in Jan-Apr
* Hainan Airlines' April passengers, mail and cargoes carried rises
* Spring Airlines' passenger, mail and cargoes carried rises in April
Equity changes/IPOs
* Qatar Investment Authority cuts stake in China's AgBank - HKEx filing
* China COSCO Shipping's indirect unit cuts stake in China Everbright Bank
* Kangmei Pharma's controlling shareholder boosts stake Regulation
* Jiangsu Yabaite Technology fined for violation of regulations Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Ningbo Zhoushan Port to invest in Indonesia's Tanjung Priok project worth about $590 mln
* Shanghai Tunnel Engineering's unit wins subway contract worth 2 bln yuan
* Neusoft forms strategic partnership with China Medical University on medical health big data project (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)
