Policy, government, sector news:

* China pledges $124 bln for new Silk Road as champion of globalisation

* China central bank to maintain policy ensuring necessary liquidity

* China able to keep its financial markets stable, Premier Li says

* U.S., China agree to first trade steps under 100-day plan

* China-led AIIB approves seven new members ahead of new Silk Road summit

* Chinese provinces gear up for more infrastructure investment on Belt and Road push

* China's Zhejiang province to make it tougher to issue bonds

* China paying attention to loans to small, medium-sized property developers - regulator

* China's vow to review U.S. GMO crops may speed seed sales

* China to complete Russia oil, gas pipeline sections by end-2018 -vice governor Data:

* China's April loans growth highlights debt challenge

* China's bank wealth management products total 30 trln yuan by end-April - regulator Data due:

* China mainland activity indicators

Company moves:

In focus

* Even with trade pact, U.S. payment networks uncertain on China operations

* BOCOM International prices HK IPO near bottom, raising $230 mln

* SoftBank investing $5 bln in China ride hailing firm Didi Chuxing

* China's Great Wall Motor eyes N.America plant, says policy doubts remain

* ZTE to provide IT solutions for luxury property project in Bulgaria

Earnings/Performance

* Ping An Insurance Jan-Apr accumulated gross premium income for life insurance business up 40 pct y/y

* New China Life Jan-Apr accumulated gross premium income down 20 pct y/y

* Metallurgical Corp of China's newly signed contracts up 17.5 pct y/y in Jan-Apr

* Hainan Airlines' April passengers, mail and cargoes carried rises

* Spring Airlines' passenger, mail and cargoes carried rises in April

Equity changes/IPOs

* Qatar Investment Authority cuts stake in China's AgBank - HKEx filing

* China COSCO Shipping's indirect unit cuts stake in China Everbright Bank

* Kangmei Pharma's controlling shareholder boosts stake Regulation

* Jiangsu Yabaite Technology fined for violation of regulations Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Ningbo Zhoushan Port to invest in Indonesia's Tanjung Priok project worth about $590 mln

* Shanghai Tunnel Engineering's unit wins subway contract worth 2 bln yuan

* Neusoft forms strategic partnership with China Medical University on medical health big data project (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)