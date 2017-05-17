* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* SSEC +0.7 pct, CSI300 +0.9 pct, HSI -0.1 pct

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 12.7 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 28.3 pct

* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 11.6 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 5.4 pct

* CNY official close 6.888 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 +0.0 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +1.2 pct

SHANGHAI, May 17 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* Hong Kong, China regulators say approve "Bond Connect" scheme

* China state firms set up 150 bln yuan fund to invest in new technologies - Xinhua

Company moves:

In focus

* People's Insurance Group Of China to apply for IPO and listing of 'A' shares

* China's Fosun Pharma launches up to $304 mln share offer -IFR

* Ningbo Jifeng says plans to hike Grammer stake beyond 12.1 pct

* China's Norinco and Saudi Aramco line up $10 bln refinery plan

Earnings/Performance

* China Coal Energy Apr commercial coal sales down 8.8 pct y/y

* Shanghai International Airport's April passenger, cargo throughputs up

Equity changes/IPOs

* Luenmei Quantum raises 3.87 bln yuan in private placement

* Kingnet Network's shareholder to cut stake in the company

* Shenzhen Sunnypol Optoelectronics' IPO 7,422.7 times oversubscribed in online tranche M&A

* Shandong Gold scraps placement plan aimed at funding acquisition of Barrick Gold's mine

* NARI Technology to buy various assets for 26.5 bln yuan via cash, share issue

* Aba Chemicals to acquire Malta firm Amino Chemicals for 24.5 mln euros Trading halt/resumption

* COSCO Shipping Holdings' A-share trade to halt pending major plan Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Shenzhen Huaqiang's controlling shareholder in talks to invest at least 60 bln yuan in Hebei

* BYD's unit, Daimler to boost capital in JV Shenzhen Denza New Energy for 1 bln yuan

* Tbea's unit plans four solar power projects with 2.3 bln yuan (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)