GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei nears two-year high as U.S. hi-tech rebound boosts mood
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* SSEC +0.7 pct, CSI300 +0.9 pct, HSI -0.1 pct
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 12.7 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 28.3 pct
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 11.6 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 5.4 pct
* CNY official close 6.888 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 +0.0 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +1.2 pct
SHANGHAI, May 17 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* Hong Kong, China regulators say approve "Bond Connect" scheme
* China state firms set up 150 bln yuan fund to invest in new technologies - Xinhua
Company moves:
In focus
* People's Insurance Group Of China to apply for IPO and listing of 'A' shares
* China's Fosun Pharma launches up to $304 mln share offer -IFR
* Ningbo Jifeng says plans to hike Grammer stake beyond 12.1 pct
* China's Norinco and Saudi Aramco line up $10 bln refinery plan
Earnings/Performance
* China Coal Energy Apr commercial coal sales down 8.8 pct y/y
* Shanghai International Airport's April passenger, cargo throughputs up
Equity changes/IPOs
* Luenmei Quantum raises 3.87 bln yuan in private placement
* Kingnet Network's shareholder to cut stake in the company
* Shenzhen Sunnypol Optoelectronics' IPO 7,422.7 times oversubscribed in online tranche M&A
* Shandong Gold scraps placement plan aimed at funding acquisition of Barrick Gold's mine
* NARI Technology to buy various assets for 26.5 bln yuan via cash, share issue
* Aba Chemicals to acquire Malta firm Amino Chemicals for 24.5 mln euros Trading halt/resumption
* COSCO Shipping Holdings' A-share trade to halt pending major plan Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Shenzhen Huaqiang's controlling shareholder in talks to invest at least 60 bln yuan in Hebei
* BYD's unit, Daimler to boost capital in JV Shenzhen Denza New Energy for 1 bln yuan
* Tbea's unit plans four solar power projects with 2.3 bln yuan (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)
* Fed's Dudley says tight labor market should push inflation up