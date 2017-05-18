US STOCKS-Wall St falls as oil prices tumble to seven-month lows
* Indexes down: Dow 0.02 pct, S&P 0.28 pct, Nasdaq 0.17 pct (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* SSEC -0.3 pct, CSI300 -0.5 pct, HSI -0.2 pct
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 4.6 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 24 pct
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 7.3 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 3.7 pct
* CNY official close 6.8847 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 -0.9 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -2.1 pct
SHANGHAI, May 18 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* China cross-border capital flows kept good momentum in April - FX regulator
* China's banking regulator to step up protection after cyber attack
* China to further cut company costs by 120 bln yuan - State Council
* China developers' offshore dollar bond sales dry up as issuance curbs bite Data:
* China banks' net forex sales rise to 3-month high in April
* China's April outbound investments slow further despite Belt and Road push
* China invests $3.98 bln in Belt and Road countries over Jan-April - commerce ministry Data due:
* China April house prices
Company moves:
In focus
* EXCLUSIVE-Chinese company confirms huge UK fertiliser deal
Earnings/Performance
* China State Construction's January-April new contracts up 18.8 pct y/y
Equity changes/IPOs
* Focus Technology's controlling shareholder cuts stake in the company
* Lock-up period for Guosheng Financial Holding's 268.9 mln shares to end
* Xiamen Yanjan New Material's IPO 4,068 times oversubscribed in online tranche
* Ribo Fashion's IPO 5,999.47 times oversubscribed in online tranche M&A
* Suzhou Chunxing Precision to acquire stake in U.S. firm Calient Technologies
Trading halt/resumption
* Shandong Gold's share trade to resume after scrapping share private placement
* Xingyuan Environment Technology's shares to resume trade on May 18
* Hainan Pearl River to cancel delisting risk warning, share trade to halt for one day Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Yonghui Superstores to invest 1 bln yuan in supply chain industrial park project (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)
