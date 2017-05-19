US STOCKS-Wall St hits record highs on strong technology, health stocks
* Fed's Dudley says tight labor market should push inflation up
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* SSEC -0.5 pct, CSI300 -0.3 pct, HSI -0.6 PCT
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 1.3 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 27.7 pct
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 6.5 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 8.2 pct
* CNY official close 6.886 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 -0.2 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -0.1 pct
SHANGHAI, May 19 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* China resumes light cycle oil imports amid tax uncertainty - sources
* China's foreign direct investment slips in Jan-April y/y
* Smaller cities keep China home property market hot in April
* Rising Chinese hog output set to erode profits by 2018 - analysts Company moves:
In focus
* China's Foresea Life says operations normal after media reports of cash crunch
* China's HNA Group bids for Bulgaria's Plovdiv airport
* With new mini-apps, WeChat seeks even more China clicks
Earnings/Performance
* COSCO Shipping Specialized Carriers' April cargo throughput up 17.4 pct Y/Y
Equity changes/IPOs
* AVIC Avionics to issue convertible corporate bonds
* Annil Co Ltd's Shenzhen IPO 4,461.9 times oversubscribed in online tranche
* Zhongfu Information's IPO 9,643.1 times oversubscribed
* Nanjing OLO Home Furnishing's IPO 7,275.85 times oversubscribed M&A
* Guirenniao to buy remaining stake in shoe making unit, elects chairman
Trading halt/resumption
* First Capital Securities' share trade to resume
* TCL plans to buy minority stake in unit, share trade remains suspended
* Hengkang Medical's shares to resume trade after signing strategic agreement Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Sinochem Group in deal with Alibaba's Aliyun on B2B platform project
* Xingyuan Environment Technology wins bid worth 1.28 bln yuan
* Neusoft to invest on medical imaging and health service for about 1.6 bln yuan (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)
NEW YORK, June 19 U.S. stocks rose on Monday, with the S&P 500 and the Dow hitting record highs with growth sectors such as technology in favor again as investors appeared to regain confidence in the economy.