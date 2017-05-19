* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* SSEC -0.5 pct, CSI300 -0.3 pct, HSI -0.6 PCT

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 1.3 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 27.7 pct

* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 6.5 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 8.2 pct

* CNY official close 6.886 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 -0.2 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -0.1 pct

SHANGHAI, May 19 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China resumes light cycle oil imports amid tax uncertainty - sources

* China's foreign direct investment slips in Jan-April y/y

* Smaller cities keep China home property market hot in April

* Rising Chinese hog output set to erode profits by 2018 - analysts Company moves:

In focus

* China's Foresea Life says operations normal after media reports of cash crunch

* China's HNA Group bids for Bulgaria's Plovdiv airport

* With new mini-apps, WeChat seeks even more China clicks

Earnings/Performance

* COSCO Shipping Specialized Carriers' April cargo throughput up 17.4 pct Y/Y

Equity changes/IPOs

* AVIC Avionics to issue convertible corporate bonds

* Annil Co Ltd's Shenzhen IPO 4,461.9 times oversubscribed in online tranche

* Zhongfu Information's IPO 9,643.1 times oversubscribed

* Nanjing OLO Home Furnishing's IPO 7,275.85 times oversubscribed M&A

* Guirenniao to buy remaining stake in shoe making unit, elects chairman

Trading halt/resumption

* First Capital Securities' share trade to resume

* TCL plans to buy minority stake in unit, share trade remains suspended

* Hengkang Medical's shares to resume trade after signing strategic agreement Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Sinochem Group in deal with Alibaba's Aliyun on B2B platform project

* Xingyuan Environment Technology wins bid worth 1.28 bln yuan

* Neusoft to invest on medical imaging and health service for about 1.6 bln yuan (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)