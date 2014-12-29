SHANGHAI Dec 29 Shares in companies related to the Shanghai free trade zone rose sharply on Monday after an announcement late on Friday that the scope of the zone would be expanded dramatically.

Shares in Shanghai Zhangjiang Hi-tech Park Development Co and Shanghai Jinqiao Export Processing Zone Development Co rose to close to their 10 percent upward daily limit. Those in Shanghai Waigaoqiao Free Trade Zone Development Co and Shanghai Lujiazui Finance & Trade Zone Development Co rose around 3 percent before falling back. (Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Paul Tait)