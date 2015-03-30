(Repeats item that was published earlier on Monday; no changes
* New funds raised $17.7 bln in Jan-Feb - consultancy
* Retail clients shifting bank deposits into stocks
* Stock rally seen continuing on easing expectations
* Analysts see risks due to rally's strength, leverage
By Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, March 30 China's once-struggling
mutual fund industry is cashing in on the country's surging
stock market, with new funds snapped up in days by investors who
long shunned shares as too risky.
This marks a success for policymakers working to build
confidence in equities and a relief for China's fund management
industry. But the influx will keep the pressure on Beijing to
prevent the rally from imploding. Collapses in 2007 and 2009
made many people swear off stocks for years.
In January and February, 75 funds, mostly equity-focused or
balanced ones with both equity and bond investments were
launched, raising nearly 110 billion yuan ($17.7 billion),
according to Shanghai-based fund consultancy Z-Ben Advisors. It
said 35 funds, collecting less than 50 billion yuan, were formed
in the same period last year.
The market's huge gains - more than 50 percent last year and
about 13 percent this year - have revived enthusiasm for mutual
funds.
"People are rushing into mutual funds because many think
it's just the beginning of an unprecedented bull market," said
Mark Zeng, analyst at Howbuy Wealth Management, a Shanghai
consultancy which helps mutual fund companies sell products.
REDUCED RISK
Brokerage Shenwan Hongyuan said the risk of investing in
stocks has been reduced, due to expectations of more monetary
easing ahead, buttressed by further reforms to state enterprises
and a big shift of wealth from real estate to equity.
The brokerage says the Shanghai benchmark could
reach 4,500 points this year, 22 percent above Friday's closing
of 3,691.10.
"The worst time for China's stock market is over, and
there's high probability that the market will continue to rise,"
said Pan, a Shanghai office manager in his mid-40s who only
gives his surname.
In 2014, Pan missed the market boom as his money was in bank
deposits and money market funds. This year, he's entered mutual
funds because friends who invested in property or
wealth-management products (WMPs) "are all moving money into
stocks".
Pan said that last week he shifted 5 million yuan into three
equity-based mutual funds, and when another 5 million yuan in
WMPs matures, he'll plough that in too.
He and others are responding to signals that the government
is comfortable with the rally. The relaxation of government
warnings about share bubbles, excitement driven by signs of
incoming liquidity and the expectation of more have breathed
life into a rally that showed signs of stalling in January.
QUICKLY SOLD OUT
Penghua Fund Management Co raised 3.74 billion yuan ($602.47
million) in just one day. Other funds slashed their subscription
periods after quickly selling out.
Analysts estimate that up to 80 percent of China's stock
transactions are by individuals, who have been reluctant to pay
fees to mutual funds, especially given the generally miserable
performance of Chinese indexes until recently.
But the rally is lifting their role. In February, their
assets under management were 4.86 trillion yuan, up 37 percent
from a year earlier.
Much money is going into technology and other growth sectors
targeted by Beijing for support as part of its "Made in China
2025"industrial upgrade project. Da Cheng Fund Management Co
plans to launch a balanced fund next month focusing on
internet-related stocks, chasing an IT index that's
up more than 50 percent this year, while the once-favored real
estate index is down 3 percent.
Some analysts do see risks, noting that the rally has been
underpinned by unprecedented levels of leverage, thanks to
liberalised margin financing tools. Beijing's monetary easing
is aimed at discouraging capital outflows rather than providing
aggressive stimulus, they warn.
Still, investors are encouraged that Premier Li Keqiang
vowed to aid the economy if growth slows further.
($1 = 6.214 Chinese yuan)
