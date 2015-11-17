* China still plans to expand HK-Shanghai Stock Connect
Quota
* Current use of quota at less than 40 pct of limit
* Plans had stalled after China stocks plunged in summer
* Investors fear new rules could also sabotage Stock Connect
BEIJING, Nov 17 China will expand the trading
quota and number of shares investors can trade on the Hong
Kong-Shanghai Stock Connect, a securities regulator official
said on Tuesday.
The regulator will also continue to push forward with the
proposed Hong Kong-Shenzhen Stock Connect scheme, said Fang
Xinghai, vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory
Commission (CSRC), according to a statement on the watchdog's
website.
Fang's comments, made on the one-year anniversary of the
Stock Connect, reiterate previous plans to expand the
programme's scope once it had matured.
The scheme was originally anticipated to attract mass
foreign fund flows into Chinese stocks. But it has so far
struggled to fill its current quotas.
An expansion is being planned even though the northbound
quota into Shanghai is at 40 percent of its limit, while the
southbound quota is at 37 percent.
But that plan, including expanding the Stock Connect scheme
to the Shenzhen exchange, stalled after mainland bourses tumbled
45 percent between June and August and Beijing intervened
through a range of measures to stop the plunge.
Global banks and investors have also warned Chinese
regulators that proposals to curb high-speed trading, blamed for
China's summer stock market crash, would inadvertently sabotage
major investment channels worth around $160 billion, including
the Stock Connect scheme.
Tuesday's comments from the CSRC's Fang come amid growing
fears that Beijing is responding to the summer rout by halting
or even reversing reforms to allow greater access to its capital
markets.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten and Beijing Newsroom; Additional
reporting by Pete Sweeney in Shanghai; Editing by Richard Borsuk
and Sanjeev Miglani)