HONG KONG Feb 11 Hong Kong shares plunged on
Thursday led by mainland-related stocks, with the Hang Seng
Index (.HSI) marking its worst daily performance since August as
worries about the health of the global economy sparked a
sell-off.
Mainland markets are closed this week for the Lunar New Year
holiday, while Hong Kong markets reopened after a three-day
break for the same festival.
The Hang Seng Index fell 3.9 percent, to 18,545.80,
dragged by the China Enterprises Index which lost 4.9
percent to 7,657.92 points, its lowest level since 2009.
"There is very little good news and continuous bad news and
this is a test of market confidence," said Charles Li, chief
executive of the Hong Kong Stock exchange, speaking at a public
ceremony marking the Lunar New Year earlier in the day.
On a price-performance basis, Hong Kong's shares have held
up relatively better than their mainland counterparts so far
this year, but bloody clashes between street vendors and police
over the long break stirred concerns about social stability in
the former British colony.
Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index
was 1.9 billion shares.
(Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)