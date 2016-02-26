HONG KONG Feb 26 Hong Kong shares rose more
than 2 percent on Friday, buoyed by a rebound in mainland China
markets that prompted investors to hunt for bargains after
losses in the previous session.
The Hang Seng index surged 2.5 percent to 19,364.15
points, its best day in nearly two weeks.
For the week, it gained 0.4 percent despite a loss of more
than 3 percent for China's main benchmark indexes.
The China Enterprises Index ended up 2.1 percent in
the biggest daily gain in more than a week at 8,034.30 points.
The index was down 1 percent for the week.
Investors were eyeing policy messages from G20 finance
chiefs and central bankers meeting on Friday and Saturday in
Shanghai. Current market turmoil and a global economic slowdown
expected to be key topics of discussion.
Among financials, HSBC jumped 3.8 percent, while
AIA rose 2.9 percent.
Cheung Kong Infrastructure jumped 3.1 percent
after being included in blue-chip Hang Seng index.
