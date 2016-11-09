SHANGHAI Nov 9 Hong Kong stocks touched a
3-month low on Wednesday, losing early gains to tumble over 2
percent as investors fled risky assets as Republican Donald
Trump claimed a shock victory in the U.S. presidential
election.
The Hang Seng index fell 2.2 percent, to 22,415.19,
while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index <.HSCE > lost 2.9
percent, to 9,378.66 points.
Reflecting rising investor anxiety, the HSI Volatility Index
, a measure of market stress, shot to a fresh high of
nearly 26 at one point, the highest level since the Brexit vote
in June.
Trump, who has stoked uncertainty over his stance on foreign
policy, trade and immigration, rattled world markets that had
expected Democrat Hillary Clinton to defeat the political
outsider.
Many investors drew comparisons with the Brexit vote, when
Hong Kong stocks tumbled nearly 5 percent as Britain's
referendum decision to leave the European Union took investors
by surprise.
Shares fell across the board in Hong Kong while sovereign
bonds and gold rallied, as investors dumped stocks and sought
safe haven assets.
