SHANGHAI, April 24 Hong Kong stocks rose on
Monday, as concerns eased over political risk from the French
presidential election after the market's favoured candidate made
it through the first round of the French election.
Centrist Emmanuel Macron took a big step toward the
presidency in France on Sunday by winning the first round of
voting and qualifying for the May 7 runoff alongside far-right
leader Marine Le Pen.
The outcome lessens the risk of an anti-establishment shock
on the scale of Britain's vote to quit the European Union with
Macron widely tipped to win the final vote and keep France in
the union.
The Hang Seng index rose 0.4 percent, to 24,139.48,
while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.6 percent, to
10,107.63 points.
Air China rallied 4.4 percent after it received
the green light from Beijing to push ahead with mixed-ownership
reform of its air freight logistics business.
Sector performance was mixed. Material stocks
continued to drag amid sustained weakness in the commodities
market.
Property and construction stocks also declined,
led by China Resources Cement Holdings as more cities
put curbs on home purchases.
(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)