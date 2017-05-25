SHANGHAI May 25 Hong Kong shares followed Asian
markets higher on Thursday, even after Moody's downgraded Hong
Kong's local and foreign currency issuer ratings shortly after
cutting China's ratings on Wednesday.
Asian shares scaled two-year highs on Thursday after the
U.S. Federal Reserve signalled a cautious approach to future
rate hikes and the reduction of its $4.5 trillion of bond
holdings.
The Hang Seng index rose 0.8 percent, to 25,630.78
points, while the China Enterprises Index gained 1.7
percent, to 10,571.60 points.
Hong Kong stocks were also aided by the strength in the
mainland market, as the blue-chip CSI300 index posted its best
day in 21 months amid growing hopes that global index provider
MSCI Inc will add mainland shares to its benchmark next month.
Investors shrugged off China's credit downgrade after
several senior government officials in Beijing criticised the
decision. Hong Kong's ratings downgrade had a similarly subdued
effect on investors.
Analysts expect strong money flows from the mainland via the
stock connect to help lift Hong Kong stocks, in particular those
A+H dual listed companies and other industry-leading domestic
companies listed in Hong Kong including Tencent.
The southbound legs for the stock connect will be closed
during May 25-30 for the Dragon Boat Festival.
(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)