US STOCKS-Futures flat as oil prices remain under pressure
June 22 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Thursday as oil edged up from multi-month lows but prices remained under pressure.
June 7 Hong Kong stocks ended Wednesday lower after hitting a fresh 23-month intraday high, with more listed companies in the city targetted by short-sellers.
The Hang Seng index fell 0.1 percent, to 25,974.16, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.1 percent, to 10,611.46 points.
Shares of Man Wah Holdings slid as much as 15 percent after research firm Muddy Waters said it was shorting the stock, accusing the furniture maker of financial irregularities.
Carson Block, the founder of research firm Muddy Waters who also last year targeted China's Huishan Dairy Holdings , told a conference in Hong Kong Man Wah "had outsized profits" relative to their business model.
Another Hong Kong-listed firm, Dali Foods Group fell more than 7 percent after U.S.-based hedge fund GeoInvesting said it held a short position in the Chinese company.
Sector performance was mixed, with IT and raw material shares rising while utility and property shares retreating. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
MUMBAI, June 22 India's central bank on Thursday reconstituted a panel to oversee restructuring of troubled loans, as it strives to cut more than $150 billion of bad debt banks in Asia's third-largest economy have accumulated over the past years. Pradeep Kumar, a former vigilance chief, was named chairman of the five-member panel, which has three former bank chief executives and a leading corporate sector executive among its members.