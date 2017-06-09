June 9 Hong Kong stocks, which recently hit
multiple 23-month highs, slipped on Friday, with sentiment hurt
by uncertainly stemming from the outcome of the British election
and China producer price data suggesting an economic slowdown.
But the benchmark index still rose for the week, as Chinese
money flowed south, fleeing from a market coming under
increasing pressure from a slowing economy and policy
tightening.
The Hang Seng index fell 0.1 percent, to 26,030.29,
while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.5 percent, to
10,592.17 points.
For the week, the HSI advanced 0.4 percent. The HSCE dropped
0.7 percent this week.
An index tracking Chinese property developers
dropped nearly 2 percent on Friday, correcting after rapid
recent gains.
"With the latest surge in the Hang Seng, our allocation
model suggests that it is rapidly losing its appeal," BOCOM
International's Hong said.
"While it is likely to push new highs, the easiest gains
seem to be already in the bag."
(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)