June 13 Hong Kong stocks followed most Asian
markets higher on Tuesday, recovering some of the previous
session's losses, as investors shrugged off a further slide in
U.S. tech shares.
But investors remained cautious ahead of a likely U.S.
interest rate hike early on Thursday Asia time. And if the
Federal Reserve goes ahead with the raise, Hong Kong will also
increase its rates.
The Hang Seng index, which tumbled 1.2 percent on
Monday, rose 0.6 percent, to 25,852.10, while the China
Enterprises Index gained 0.4 percent, to 10,525.74
points.
Nearly all sectors gained on Tuesday.
Great Wall Motor Co was in the spotlight, after
its Hong Kong-listed shares surged 21 percent on Monday, in what
was interpreted as a victory for mainland buyers' over foreign
investors in a duel for pricing power in Hong Kong.
The stock was down roughly 2 percent on Tuesday. Great
Wall's Hong Kong-traded shares are 25 percent owned by mainland
investors via the Connect schemes.
(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)