a day ago
Hong Kong stocks gain for 6th straight month; investors eye handover day
June 30, 2017 / 8:52 AM / a day ago

Hong Kong stocks gain for 6th straight month; investors eye handover day

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares closed down on Friday, tracking weak overseas markets, but recorded their sixth straight monthly gain on expectations of supportive measures from Beijing at the 20th anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China on July 1.

With sentiment hurt by an overnight sell-off in the U.S. and European markets, the Hang Seng index fell 0.8 percent to 25,764.58, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.6 percent to 10,365.22 points.

For the month, Hang Seng rose 0.4 percent, its sixth straight month of gains. HSCE fell 2.2 percent in June.

Most sectors fell, led by IT and utilities stocks , on Friday. An index tracking raw material shares rose 1.2 percent. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

