FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Hong Kong shares rise despite profit-taking, helped by energy stocks
#TopNews
#Business
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
In big win for Modi, Nitish Kumar teams up with his ruling BJP
POLITICS
In big win for Modi, Nitish Kumar teams up with his ruling BJP
Q&A: Anushka Sharma on being a creature of instinct
Bollywood
Q&A: Anushka Sharma on being a creature of instinct
Pakistan council orders "revenge rape" of teen girl
PAKISTAN
Pakistan council orders "revenge rape" of teen girl
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
July 26, 2017 / 8:25 AM / a day ago

Hong Kong shares rise despite profit-taking, helped by energy stocks

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 26 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares ended higher on Wednesday as gains by energy and financial shares overcame sluggishness in other sectors hit by profit-taking after the Hang Seng index temporarily breached the 27,000 mark in early trade.

The benchmark Hang Seng index finished 0.3 percent, or 88.97 points, higher at 26,941.02.

The benchmark index is on track for a seventh straight month of gains in July, which would be its longest such rally in 10 years.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index was up 0.5 percent at 10,831.50.

Consumer cyclicals and technology shares, which were the leading gainers in the previous session, took the biggest hit.

AAC Technologies and Tencent Holdings, down 3 percent and 0.3 percent respectively, were the biggest drags on the benchmark.

However, a solid jump in energy shares lifted the index, as oil prices continued to rally, holding near eight-week highs hit in the previous session.

Energy sector heavyweights Sinopec, PetroChina and CNOOC rose between 1.7 percent and 3 percent.

China Construction Bank and ICBC were also among the top performers, up 1.4 percent and 1.1 percent respectively. (Reporting by Rushil Dutta; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.