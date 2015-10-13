Oct 13 Hong Kong stocks fell on Tuesday as mixed September trade data from China provided few clues on whether the world's second-largest economy is starting to turn around.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.6 percent, to 22,600.46, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.0 percent, to 10,437.69 points.

Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong's main board were Ngaishun Holdings, up 25.0 percent to HK$0.03, Nan Hai Corp, up 6.6 percent to HK$0.18 and Enerchina Holdings, up 15.5 percent to HK$0.49.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 1.8 billion shares. (Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)