Oct 15 Hong Kong stocks jumped 2 percent to near
two-month highs on Thursday, lifted by bullishness in mainland
markets and increased expectations that Beijing will make fresh
stimulus moves.
The Hang Seng index rose 2.0 percent, to 22,884.49,
the highest close since August 20. The China Enterprises Index
gained 2.1 percent, to 10,546.06 points.
During Oct. 26-29, Beijing will hold a key meeting to help
draft the next five-year plan for China's economic and social
development.
Expectations have been building that the government will
announce new measures to aid a struggling economy, including
more infrastructure investments and further monetary easing.
All main Hong Kong indexes rose on Thursday, with the
service sector leading the charge.
Shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd, China
Telecom Corp Ltd and China Mobile Ltd gained
after China's three main telecom operators agreed to consolidate
towers and related assets in a jointly owned firm, to reduce
duplication of infrastructure.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)