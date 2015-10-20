Oct 20 Hong Kong stocks fell on Tuesday as
investors took profits after a three-week rebound that boosted
the benchmark Hang Seng Index by more than 13 percent.
The Hang Seng index ended down 0.4 percent at
22,989.22 points, while the China Enterprises Index also
lost 0.4 percent to 10,649.45.
Though China's third-quarter economic growth data on Monday
was slightly better than expected at 6.9 percent year-on-year,
it confirmed the economy was continuing to slowly lose momentum,
adding to the uncertain outlook for demand and corporate
profits.
In Hong Kong, all main sectors lost ground on Tuesday,
getting no inspiration from a last-hour share price jump on the
mainland.
Among the biggest fallers in Hong Kong were
commodity-related stocks, which were hit by lingering
worries about China's economic health.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim
Coghill)