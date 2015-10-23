SHANGHAI Oct 23 Hong Kong shares jumped more than 1 percent on Friday, after China's President Xi Jinping said the economy will not suffer a hard landing.

The Hang Seng index rose 1.3 percent, to 23,151.94, while the China Enterprises Index gained 1.3 percent, to 10,742.04 points.

The main index ended the week up by 0.4 percent, the fourth consecutive week of gains.

Xi said on Wednesday during a state visit to Britain that China would avoid a sharp slowdown, though he acknowledged there was some downward pressure on the world's second-largest economy.

The European Central Bank signalled its readiness to inject more stimulus to stoke the European economy as needed, driving up a global stock rally.

In Hong Kong, all main sectors gained on Friday, with energy sub-index and commodities-related index both up 1.5 percent.

(Reporting by Ruby Lian and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)