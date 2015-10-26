ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credits stable; new issues active
HONG KONG, May 11 (IFR) - Asian credits were stable on Thursday in the absence of major events. New issues were active with three issuers marketing new US dollar notes.
HONG KONG Oct 26 Hong Kong shares finished down on Monday after China's central bank cut interest rates and bank reserve ratios Friday evening.
The Hang Seng index fell 0.2 percent, to 23,116.25, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.1 percent, to 10,747.68 points.
Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 1.5 billion shares.
(Reporting by Shanghai bureau; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
HONG KONG, May 11 (IFR) - Asian credits were stable on Thursday in the absence of major events. New issues were active with three issuers marketing new US dollar notes.
* Says gets order worth INR 870 million for supply of signaling cables by central railways Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: