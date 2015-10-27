HONG KONG Oct 27 Hong Kong's benchmark Hang
Seng index ended slightly higher on Tuesday, clawing back
morning losses in line with moves in mainland China markets.
Financial and resource stocks led the market lower in the
morning, but buyers rallied in the afternoon and the Hang Seng
ended up 0.1 percent at 23,142.73 points.
The China Enterprises Index also pared early losses
but closed down 0.3 percent at 10,714.79.
Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index
was 1.6 billion shares.
(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)