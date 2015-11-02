SHANGHAI Nov 2 Hong Kong shares finished down
on Monday amid concerns about China's weak economy and Beijing's
crackdown on illegal futures trading.
The Hang Seng index fell 1.2 percent, to 22,370.04,
while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.5 percent, to
10,240.33 points.
China has arrested two executives from a Hong Kong-owned
fund for irregular futures trades involving hundreds of millions
of dollars, Xinhua news agency reported in the first public
arrests linked to a non-mainland fund caught up in a crackdown
on risky trading.
Since Chinese stocks plunged in mid-June, the country has
intensified probes into market manipulation which have so far
netted journalists, senior executives in brokerages and even
securities regulators.
News on the economy also added to the downbeat mood.
China's manufacturing sector unexpectedly contracted in
October for a third straight month, an official survey showed on
Sunday, while a private factory survey on Monday also showed
activity fell for an eight consecutive month in October.
Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index
was 1.7 billion shares.
