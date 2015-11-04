SHANGHAI Nov 4 Hong Kong's main share index
recorded its best daily gain in a month on Wednesday, boosted by
optimism that a trading link between Hong Kong and Shenzhen
stock markets would be launched before the year-end.
The Hang Seng index ended up 2.2 percent, at
23,053.57, its strong one-day rise since Oct. 7, while the China
Enterprises Index gained 2.7 percent, to 10,560.74
points.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing ended the session
up 4.4 percent.
Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index
was 2.7 billion shares.
(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)