Nov 10 Hong Kong shares finished down on Tuesday in tandem with lower regional share markets, which were weighed by concerns about higher interest rates in the U.S. and slackening global growth.

The Hang Seng index fell 1.4 percent to 22,401.70, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.8 percent, to 10,314.74 points.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 1.9 billion shares. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sam Holmes)