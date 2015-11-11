US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends mixed after Trump fires FBI chief
NEW YORK, May 10 U.S. stocks ended mixed on Wednesday as investors digested a batch of weak corporate earnings and President Donald Trump's dismissal of the FBI chief.
HONG KONG Nov 11 Hong Kong shares finished down on Wednesday as losses in financial and energy stocks undercut gains in Chinese social media and mobile technology firm Tencent .
Tencent released strong third quarter earnings late on Tuesday, but falling oil prices dented energy firms and dragged on the broader market.
The Hang Seng index fell 0.2 percent, to 22,352.17, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.7 percent, to 10,245.53 points.
Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 1.5 billion shares. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
* Indexes: Dow -0.16 pct, S&P +0.06 pct, Nasdaq +0.12 pct (Updates to afternoon trading)