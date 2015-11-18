Nov 18 Hong Kong stocks slipped on Wednesday, taking cues from weak mainland markets, even as property shares rose on encouraging China home price data.

Market sentiment remained fragile, amid lingering anxiety over terrorism in the wake of Friday's deadly attacks in Paris, falls in global commodity prices, and the prospect of United States interest rates rising soon.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.3 percent, to 22,188.26, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.2 percent, to 10,055.28 points.

The property index ended the day firmer, helped by Chinese developers listed in Hong Kong, such as Poly Property and China Overseas.

Data showed that China's home prices edged up 0.1 percent in October from a year earlier, the first monthly rise in 14 months, signalling that the sector is stabilizing.

But most other sectors fell, with energy and services stocks leading the decline. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)