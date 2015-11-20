Nov 20 Hong Kong shares rose on Friday, capping
a volatile week with a solid rise as investors prepared for a
U.S. interest rake hike likely next month.
Investors, still concerned about China's economy, are also
waiting for fresh directional cues as a two-month-long, rebound
in mainland shares of about 10 percent appears to be losing
steam.
Most sectors rose on Friday, with information technology
and energy shares leading the gain.
The Hang Seng index rose 1.1 percent to 22,754.72, up
1.6 percent for the week, while the China Enterprises Index
gained 1.1 percent, to 10,302.00 points.
Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong's main
board were China Environmental Energy, down 14.7
percent to HK$0.17, Semiconductor Manufacturing International
Corp., up 3.6 percent to HK$0.87 and Jun Yang
Financial Holdings down 2.4 percent to HK$0.12.
Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index
was 1.3 billion shares.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Sam
Holmes)