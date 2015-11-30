Nov 30 Hong Kong stocks dipped on Monday, with
investor sentiment soothed after mainland markets ended a
volatile session in positive territory.
The Hang Seng index fell 0.3 percent, to 21,996.42,
while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.7 percent, to
9,790.64 points.
For the month, the Hang Seng declined 2.8 percent.
Last week, Hong Kong stocks posted their biggest weekly drop
in two months, partly hit by a Friday tumble in mainland shares.
But fears eased on Monday as China's benchmark indexes managed
to recoup earlier losses by the close.
Some analysts, however, say Hong Kong stocks are getting
less and less attractive to investors due to the city's economic
troubles and further financial deregulation in China.
The yuan's expected inclusion into the International
Monetary Fund's (IMF) reserve currency basket, as well as
ongoing market reform, "will mean that mainland stocks will
gradually become more accessible to foreign investors. As such,
Hong Kong's role as a Chinese investment proxy is gradually
subsiding," wrote Hong Hao, managing director of research at
BOCOM International.
"Compounded by its own economic headwinds ... the Hang Seng
is heading into very strong (technical) resistance."
Most sectors were down, but IT and consumer stocks
strengthened.
