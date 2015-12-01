Dec 1 Hong Kong shares jumped nearly 2 percent
on Tuesday, their biggest one-day percentage gain in almost
three weeks, as investors responded positively to news that the
yuan would be granted global reserve currency status.
The Hang Seng index rose 1.8 percent, to 22,381.35,
while the China Enterprises Index gained 1.6 percent, to
9,947.94 points.
The strong gains followed the International Monetary Fund's
decision to add the Chinese currency to its Special Drawing
Rights (SDR) basket. Many traders struggled to explain why the
long-expected result could still inject so much vitality into
the market.
One theory is that yuan's rising global status would make
China assets more attractive to foreign investors, benefiting
both stocks and bonds, according to Wu Kan, Shanghai-based head
of equity trading at hedge fund Shanshan Finance.
Another theory is that yuan's SDR status would help
accelerate China's financial deregulation, gradually narrowing
the valuation gap between stocks listed in Hong Kong and the
mainland.
The gap, as indicated by the Hang Seng China AH Premium
Index, closed at 135, the lowest level in nearly a
month, suggesting China stocks are on average 35 percent more
expensive than Hong Kong peers.
All major sectors in Hong Kong rose, with real estate
and telecommunications shares leading the
gains.
Financial shares also advanced, as investors bet the yuan's
inclusion in the SDR basket would deepen the currency's
internationalisation, benefiting banks.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney)