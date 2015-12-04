Dec 4 Hong Kong shares dropped on Friday, tracking sluggish global markets, but main indexes were still up for the week.

The Hang Seng index on Friday fell 0.8 percent, to 22,235.89, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.5 percent, to 9,834.28 points.

For the week, Hang Seng was up 0.8 percent.

Stocks fell across the board on Friday.

Among the most actively traded stocks on Hong Kong's main board were Jun Yang Financial, up 6.3 percent to HK$0.10, CMMB Vision, up 13.2 percent to HK$0.15 and Ngaishun Holdings, unchanged at HK$0.02.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 1.7 billion shares. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)