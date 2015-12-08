Dec 8 Hong Kong stocks closed at a two-month low
on Tuesday, tracking sluggish global markets, as slumping oil
prices dented already fragile investor confidence ahead of a
likely U.S. rate hike.
The market was also weighed down by weak China November
trade data, which added to worries over the health of its
economy.
The Hang Seng Index fell 1.3 percent to 21,905.13,
the lowest close since Oct 6. The China Enterprises Index
lost 1.4 percent, to 9,660.87 points.
"A confluence of bad news has deepened market pessimism,"
said Alex Kwok, chief analyst and head of research at China
Investment Securities (HK).
"Many investors are standing on the sidelines, with little
intention to go into the market."
Shares fell across the board, with an index trading energy
stocks slumping 2.8 percent, as oil giants including
CNOOC and PetroChina tanked after oil prices
hit seven-year lows.
However, Chinese carriers listed in Hong Kong, including Air
China Ltd, China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd
and China Southern Airlines Co Ltd were in positive
territory, as investors bet lower oil prices would cut their
costs.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)