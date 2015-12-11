Dec 11 Hong Kong shares dropped more than 1
percent on Friday to a 2-month low, capping a dismal week as
investors stayed sidelined on weak China economic data and ahead
of a likely U.S. interest rate hike.
Problems at Chinese conglomerate Fosun Group also hurt
investor sentiment.
The Hang Seng index fell 1.1 percent, to 21,464.05,
ending the week with a 3.5 percent loss, the worst performance
in three months.
The China Enterprises Index lost 1.5 percent, to
9,308.00 points.
Financial magazine Caixin late on Thursday cited
unidentified sources saying that Guo Guangchang, the billionaire
founder of Chinese conglomerate Fosun Group could not be
contacted.
The media reports raised fears that Guo had become the
latest victim in China's deepening anti-corruption probe, and
triggered share suspensions on Friday by listed companies
affiliated to Fosun, including Hong Kong-listed Fosun
International Ltd.
Some analysts, however, expect the market to rebound, if
next week's Fed meeting removes uncertainty surrounding the
timetable of U.S. monetary tightening.
"If the Fed gives a clear guidance on further rate rises,
the market may see a relatively big rebound," said Steven Leung,
a director at UOB Kay Hian in Hong Kong.
But the market may continue to be slack if the message is
mixed, he added.
(Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)