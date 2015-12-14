Dec 14 Hong Kong's benchmark stock index fell
for the eighth straight session to a more than 2-month low on
Monday, as investors braced for possibly higher U.S. interest
rates later this week.
But the gauge managed to erase much of its earlier loss
after a strong rally in China share markets helped offset the
gloom in global markets.
The Hang Seng index fell 0.7 percent, to 21,309.85,
the lowest close since Sept 30. But the China Enterprises Index
, which tracks Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong,
gained 0.1 percent, to 9,315.91 points.
The market got some inspiration from Shanghai, where stocks
had their best day in a month, on factory activity data that
offered some early evidence that China's economy was
stabilising.
There were also signs that investors were accumulating call
warrants over the Hang Seng Index, as some investors bet on a
rebound after the index's eight-session losing streak.
But shares related to Fosun Group slumped, even though Fosun
Chairman Guo Guangchang made his first public appearance on
Monday since reports he had gone missing last week. The company
said Guo was assisting authorities in an investigation.
Fosun International and Shanghai Fosun
Pharmaceutical (Group) Co slumped 9.5 percent and 12
percent, respectively.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)