Dec 21 Hong Kong stocks were firm on Monday,
bolstered by Chinese companies, as strength in the Chinese
equity market helped investors shrug off the gloom in U.S. and
European stocks in the wake of last week's post-Fed rate hike
rally.
The Hang Seng index rose 0.2 percent, to 21,791.68,
while the China Enterprises Index gained 1.2 percent, to
9,746.99 points.
Energy and resources shares rebounded,
despite lingering concerns about weak demand for oil and
commodities due to global economic sluggishness.
Hong Kong Exchange and Clearing Ltd rose 1.1
percent.
Chairman Charles Li wrote on the exchange's website over the
weekend that having withstood recent volatility, the Hong Kong
market is proving that it is "a mature, reliable and
sophisticated market".
Li said that the exchange plans to launch more trading
instruments across different asset classes next year, with an
increasing focus on attracting new investors from the mainland.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by
Richard Borsuk)