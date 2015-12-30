Dec 30 Hong Kong stocks fell on Wednesday in
thin trading, undermined by selling in energy and
financial shares, amid lingering worries about China's
economy.
The Hang Seng index fell 0.5 percent, to 21,882.15,
while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.3 percent, to
9,659.88 points.
There's little sign China's economy has bottomed out. A
Reuters poll showed that activity in China's manufacturing
sector was expected to have contracted for a fifth straight
month in December. The official data will be released on Friday,
and a similar private survey on Monday.
"Many traders are still on holiday, which is why trading
volume is light," said Shen Weizheng, fund manager at
Shanghai-based Ivy Capital.
However, he was optimistic about next year's performance,
saying low valuation of many Hong Kong stocks would attract
mainland buyers after China starts the Shenzhen-Hong Kong
Connect scheme sometime in 2016.
Most stocks lost ground, with IT among just a few
sectors that were in positive territory.
Sinotrans Shipping rose 2.7 percent, after the
Chinese government on Tuesday approved the absorption of the
firm's parent, Sinotrans & CSC, into state-owned
China Merchants Group.
