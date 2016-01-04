Jan 4 Hong Kong stocks posted their biggest fall
in three months on Monday, marking a gloomy start for 2016,
pulled lower by slumping mainland shares and weak global
markets.
The Hang Seng index fell 2.7 percent, to 21,327.12,
registering its biggest one-day percentage fall since Sept. 29.
The China Enterprises Index lost 3.6 percent, to
9,311.18 points.
Sentiment was damped by the savage sell-off in mainland
equity markets, which tumbled 7 percent and triggered the
circuit breaker mechanism that cut China's trading session
short.
The panic on the mainland, triggered by sluggish factory
activity surveys, fears of a share supply glut and a weaker
yuan, spread to Hong Kong as well.
Shares fell across the board, with commodity,
financial and industrial stocks among the
biggest losers.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Sam
Holmes)